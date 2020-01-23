Neighborhood hospital set to open in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new neighborhood hospital will soon open in Marana.
The Cardondelet Marana Hospital will provide 24-hour emergency care, surgical services and inpatient care.
"We offer many of the same services that a larger hospital does in a more condensed model," said Administrative Director Kate Schneider. "So we are able to offer many of the services closer to home to many of the families, retirees."
The facility, located at 5620 Cortaro Farms Road, will have an imagining suite for x-rays, ultra sounds and CT scans.
The opening is slated for spring 2020 and the hospital is working through the licensing approval process.
“I think some of the benefits to this model is not only the health care closer to home, faster turn around times in the emergency room,” Schneider said.
