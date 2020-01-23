New recovery center to open its doors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Folks in the Tucson community battling addiction will have a new option for treatment beginning in February.
Buena Vista Health and Recovery Center, near Pima Street and Rosemont Boulevard, is on land that used to be home to Ft. Lowell Elementry School. The Tucson Unified School District closed the school in 2010 to cut costs.
The campus is now includes a 50,000 square-foot building to help those in need. The focus of the center is alcohol and drug detox and treatment. The center has a total of 70 beds on the campus.
The group’s goal is to get folks back on their feet after treatment for addiction.
