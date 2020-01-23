Newly-elected Tucson mayor attends Washington DC conference

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Newly-elected Tucson Mayor Regina Romero attended the annual U. S. Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.
Romero met with other mayors to discuss plans on how to better address climate change as well as infrastructure and economic challenges.
There were more than 250 mayors from 46 states who attended the conference.
While at the nation’s capital, she also met with federal agencies.
“I’ve taken advantage of the time here so I could meet with federal agencies like the department of transportation to talk about a grant that the city of Tucson submitted and met with Sen. Martha McSally to talk about the priorities Tucson has,” Romero said.
Romero will meet with the U.S. Air Force Friday about water contamination issues happening on Tucson’s south side before heading home.
The conference runs through the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.