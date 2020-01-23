Roll-over crash blocks 22nd Street traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of 22nd Street near Interstate 10 are blocked following a roll over crash that sent one person to the hospital.
Officer Francisco Magos said in an email that the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. One adult passenger was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Magos said.
Motorists should expect to see the roadway cleared within an hour, he said.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.