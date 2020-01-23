‘Say Yes to the Dress’: Prom edition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a rite of passage and it’s a night many high school students look forward to all year long.
It’s prom night.
“It’s just dancing, having a nice time and taking pictures,” said Nogales High School senior Maya Robles.
While finding the perfect prom dress is part of the fun, it tends to have a short shelf life with a high price tag.
"You only use it once, maybe twice if you’re lucky,” she said.
For Robles, that concept became her inspiration.
“I had seen a Facebook post around a couple months earlier and it was about how shops in Phoenix and Tucson give out these prom dresses for super inexpensive or nothing at all," she said. "We don’t have anything like that here.”
So it became her mission and senior project, rooted in a very real issue that some of her classmates face.
“I think that there’s some girls out there that just don’t go because they cant afford to get everything done especially with hair and makeup and all that,” Robles said.
She calls it “Say Yes to the Dress” inspired by one of her favorite TV shows that bears the same name. It’s a way to get rid of one financial stress among many others.
"Over $100 for just hair and makeup, if you do choose to go out and get it done somewhere,” she said.
Her posters around town have helped spread her cause, with dresses popping up within days. Some are short, some long, some sparkly, there’s no preference.
"Anything I can get really just something formal that they could use for this night just to make them feel like a princess,” she said.
So that the memory of that one special night stick around for a lifetime.
“It just makes me really happy to know that when someone puts on this dress it maybe will change their life forever and it’s going to be something they remember for a long time,” Robles said.
Donors can drop off donations at the front office at Nogales High School.
All donations will benefit students from both Nogales and Pierson high schools.
