Single-game tickets for Arizona baseball games on sale now

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the season quickly approaching, Arizona baseball single-game tickets are now available to purchase.
To secure your seat at any of the Wildcats 33 home games at Hi Corbett Field this season, visit ArizonaWildcats.com/BSB or call 621-CATS today.
Arizona kicks off the season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Albany, opening a home slate that features many marquee opponents, including four crucial Pac-12 Conference series:
- March 13-15 vs. Oregon State
- April 3-5 vs. Stanford
- April 24-26 vs. Arizona State
- May 8-10 vs. UCLA
The Wildcats have thrived at home under head coach Jay Johnson, posting a combined record of 94-30 at Hi Corbett since 2016. During that same tim frame, Arizona has led the west coast in attendance twice and average a season attendance total greater than 3,000.
Sophomore catcher Austin Wells leads a roster laden with returning talent for the Cats in 2020. Wells has added to his ever-growing list of accomplishments this offseason, having been tabbed a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and D1Baseball.
Joining Wells from an offense that scored 9.8 runs per game last year are junior Matthew Dyer, sophomore Dayton Dooney sophomore Branden Boissiere, sophomore Ryan Holgate, and others.
Arizona’s pitching staff was bolstered this offseason with the addition of associate head coach Nate Yeskie, a two time National Pitching Coach of the Year and National Champion during his time at Oregon State.