UPDATE: UArizona police clear area near ENR2 building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Campus authorities have cleared the area after warning people there might a man with a rifle near the University of Arizona.
The University of Arizona Police Department tweeted that officers were searching for a man wearing a black hoodie with a “possible rifle” near the Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building on the UA campus, which is located at 1064 E. Lowell St. Authorities have since cleared the area and didn’t find any suspicious activity.
Earlier, police urged people in the area to shelter in place. That recommendation has been lifted.
