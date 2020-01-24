Authorities: Marana student brought gun to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A student in Marana is accused of bringing a BB gun to school, according to district officials.
The Marana Unified School District the incident happened at Marana High School on Friday, Jan. 24.
Several students and a parent called the Marana High administration about the student and gun.
A school resource officer and the administration were able to quickly identify the student and retrieve the gun.
The MUSD said the student, who has not been named, was not carrying the gun and there is no evidence he/she intended to use it.
Sgt. Adam Lawson, spokesman for the Marana Police Department, said the student was charged with disruption of an educational institution and disorderly conduct.
The school day is continuing on a regular schedule, according to the district.
“Marana High School and the Marana Unified School District commends the students and parent who brought this information forward,” the district said in an email. “Students, parents, and community members are always encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the school directly with a safety concern.”
Below is the letter sent to parents.
To Marana High School Parents/Guardians:
In keeping with our commitment to keep our parents/guardians informed, I want to let you know of a situation that occurred a short time ago.
Several students and a parent reached out to school Administration stating that they believed a student had a BB gun in their possession. Our School Resource Officer and school administration quickly identified the student and located the BB gun. The student did not have the BB gun in their immediate possession and there is no evidence that the student had any intention to use it. This situation was contained within one classroom.
The school day is proceeding on our regular schedule. I want to take this opportunity to commend our students for informing school Administration and working with our SRO and us to resolve this quickly. This response validates the commitment and pride our Tigers have in maintaining a safe campus. As a reminder, no guns of any kind, including BB guns are allowed on any school campus. Marana Police Department, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take this very serious and consequences will occur aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law.
Thank you for trusting us during this situation, and for your ongoing support of our outstanding Tigers and great school.
David Mandel
Principal
Marana High School
