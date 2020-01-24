Authorities: Marana student brought gun to school

The school day is proceeding on our regular schedule. I want to take this opportunity to commend our students for informing school Administration and working with our SRO and us to resolve this quickly. This response validates the commitment and pride our Tigers have in maintaining a safe campus. As a reminder, no guns of any kind, including BB guns are allowed on any school campus. Marana Police Department, our school, and the Marana Unified School District take this very serious and consequences will occur aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law.