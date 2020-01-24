AZ Weekend, Jan. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend?
There are plenty of things to see and be a part of.
Here is a look at some of the big events happening in your AZ Weekend.
Life-sized dinosaurs have arrived in Tucson with Jurassic Quest at the Pima County Fairgrounds.
Walk through different time periods and experience what it was like to be among these amazing creatures.
Jurassic Quest runs until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, and until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Tickets range from $22 to $36 and can be bought online or at the door.
Tucson’s Just Between Friends consignment sale is happening right now at the Tucson Convention Center.
Find great deals on slightly used items for the whole family.
The sale goes until 6 p.m. Friday and picks up again Saturday at 8 a.m.
Admission is free – just make sure to bring cash or cards with you for any purchases.
How about a Sunday stroll?
The Stroll and Roll group meets at the Heirloom Farmer’s Market at St. Phillip’s Plaza near Campbell and River at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and walks for about 3 miles around the Loop.
Get some steps in, mingl,e and get your hands on local treats at the farmer’s market after.
For more events and deals happening around southern Arizona – visit theazweekend.com.
