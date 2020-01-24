Career Border Patrol official from Nogales picked to be agency’s chief

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has named a 27-year Border Patrol veteran to lead the agency.
Rodney S. Scott, who grew up in Nogales, will take over for Carla Provost, who's retiring at the end of January after a period of increased scrutiny and turmoil.
Arrests have plunged since hitting a 13-year high in May, but Scott faces many of the same challenges as his predecessor.
“I am pleased to announce the selection of Rodney S. Scott as Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said in the statement Friday, Jan. 24.
The Border Patrol and its 19,000-plus agents are constantly under the spotlight with immigration being one of Trump’s top priorities. His appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.
According to Fox News, Scott has also served as chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector; deputy chief patrol agent at San Diego Sector; patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector; assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and director and division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP Headquarters.
