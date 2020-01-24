Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona taking unused, fresh citrus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - So much citrus and unsure what to do with it?
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will take donations from the public at two drop-off locations on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off fresh citrus at the following locations:
- 40 N. Swan Road next to Lucky Wishbone
- Rillito Nursery and Garden Center, 6303 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Food bank trucks and staff will be stationed at both locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect donations.
Last year, the food bank collected and distributed nearly 9,000 pounds of citrus to hungry people across southern Arizona, according to a news release.
People unable to reach the two designated drop-off locations can donate their citrus at local Community Food Bank locations in Tucson, Marana or Green Valley.
