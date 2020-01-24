Dinosaurs take over Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Large and small, the creatures that roamed Earth millions of years ago are on full display at the Pima County Fairgrounds.
For the next three days, Jurassic Quest takes you back in time at the fairgrounds.
The folks at Jurassic Quest say they have the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America. More than 80 true-to-life-sized animatronic dinosaur replicas, including a T-Rex and a baby T-Rex, help transport visitors to the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. The dinosaurs can move, roar and roam different areas of the fairgrounds.
This year Jurassic Quest has added an exhibit called “Ancient Oceans.” Here, visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with a 50-foot Megalodon. There’s also prehistoric sea turtles and dolphins on display.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.