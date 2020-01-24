FIRST ALERT FORECAST: B-E-A-U-tiful weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Picture perfect weekend ahead! Expect a few clouds with temps in the low 70s. Next week, we’ll see a cool down back into the mid to upper 60s. Overall, I’m giving this forecast an A+!
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
