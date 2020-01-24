Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.
Deputies responded to the 4600 block of north Camino Aire Fresco at around 9:11 p.m., according to a release from PCSD. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim who was transported to the hospital.
Authorities urge people to stay away from the area as deputies investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.