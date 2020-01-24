Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigate midtown shooting

Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigate midtown shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting near the 4600 block of north Camino Aire Fresco on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Source: Gray News, file image)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM MST - Updated January 23 at 10:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 4600 block of north Camino Aire Fresco at around 9:11 p.m., according to a release from PCSD. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim who was transported to the hospital.

Authorities urge people to stay away from the area as deputies investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

