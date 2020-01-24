Restaurant Report Card: Sub shop near University of Arizona cited

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A restaurant near the University of Arizona was forced to shut it’s doors for something it didn’t have in the kitchen.
Right now, East Coast Super Subs is closed after an early morning fire on Jan. 16.
The Tucson Fire Department said investigators are in the process of determining cause and origin of the fire, but KOLD News 13 learned the restaurant had problems in the kitchen before the flames broke out.
During an inspection on Jan. 7, the restaurant on North Park Ave and Ninth Street was put on probation.
According to the report from the Pima County Health Department, the only hand washing sink in the establishment was not functioning. The inspector was told food handlers were washing hands in a 3-comp sink, prepping sink or bathroom sink.
When it comes to food employees, all have to clean their hands in a hand-washing sink or approved automatic facility. They cannot use a sink that is used for food preparation, according to the PCHD.
At the time of the inspection, the restaurant was ordered to close down because of the “Imminent Health Hazard.” The report states a plumber was able to fix the water pressure and hot water about 20 minutes after the IHH was issued.
Back in the kitchen, the inspector also found chemicals near food and multiple containers used to store food with encrusted debris, soil contamination and a mold-like substance.
Outside, the top part of the ice machine was broken, exposing the ice inside to contamination.
The inspector found some food items were not being kept cold enough, by just a few degrees. That can create a breeding ground for bacteria and make you sick. It’s an easy fail, but also an easy fix.
Speaking of sick, the inspector was also following up on a Foodborne Illness Complaint. The customer reported experiencing gastrointestinal issue hours after eating a beef cheese steak with onions in December.
A re-inspection was scheduled for Jan. 17, however that never happened because of the fire.
According to a Facebook post for the restaurant, there are plans to reopen “as fast as we humanly can!”
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Pima County that earned an “excellent” rating in January:
- Nook Restaurant: Corner of Congress and North Stone Avenue.
- The Fermented Tea Company and Coffee Cafe: 3820 S. Palo Verde Road.
- Circle K: 1675 N. Wilmot Road.
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.