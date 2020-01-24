Two men arrested trying to smuggle drugs through Nogales drainage system

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents arrested two men who were caught trying to smuggle more than 165 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through a drainage tunnel on Jan. 17.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the men, both Mexican nationals, were seen retrieving 70 packages and stuffing them in duffel bags.
The packages had been strung together with rope and floated through a narrow slotted barrier in the tunnel.
The men will face narcotics smuggling charges and immigration-related violations.
