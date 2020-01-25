Authorities respond to officer-involved shooting near Phoenix

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities are working an officer-involved shooting near Ocotillo Road and Ellsworth Loop in Queen Creek on Friday evening.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Goodyear Police Department are all on scene of the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and why several agencies are involved, but no officers were hurt.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in the county in 2020 so far. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available.
