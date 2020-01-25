Bureau of Land Management host wild horse, burro adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro adoption this weekend at the Marana Heritage Arena with nearly 40 animals awaiting a forever home.
Inmates from the Arizona Department of Corrections in Florence work in a program to care for and train the animals.
Anthony Garrison Sn., an inmate at the state prison, said the program helps train the animals but also teaches the inmates valuable life lessons.
“They’re like kids,” he said. “You have to have that patience to go through the process with them.”
Most importantly, Garrison said many of the inmates find a special connection with the animals through the training process.
“We came from the wild, and then we got locked up,” he said. “So it’s basically the same thing, you have to grow as a man in prison just as that animal has to grow in captivity.”
Garrison said he spends every day working with the animals, caring and feeding them.
BLM gathered many of the horses from public lands in Nevada and burros in western Arizona. Anyone interested in adopting also have the choice to buy an untrained animal.
The adoption event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26. The inmates will put on training demonstration Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Check out the BLM website for more information.
