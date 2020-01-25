FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More beautiful weather ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, I have great news for you! Sunday is going to be another picture perfect day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. A couple systems pass to our north cooling our temps back into the 60s for the workweek. Things warm back up next weekend!
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
