Inmates, staff member hurt following massive fight at Florence prison

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says several people, including a staff member, were hurt after a massive fight at Florence prison.
The fight between approximately 150 inmates broke out around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the State Prison Florence West campus, which is a privately-owned prison.
A staff member and five inmates were taken by ambulances to the hospital. Another inmate was airlifted to the hospital. The five inmates are expected to survive but it’s unclear what the conditions are for the staff member and the airlifted inmate.
The inmates will be on lockdown all weekend while officers investigate what happened. Chopper aerials showed the inmates on the ground in the yard while officers did a head count.
