Group gathers Saturday to protest going to war with Iran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crowd gathered on the corner of Speedway and Euclid Saturday to protest going to war with Iran.
The group, who aligns with 'Code Pink’, a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, stood on the corner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Their call to action states: 'We’re here because there is still a very real risk that our government will launch us into a deadly war with Iran. Which would pose a major threat not only to millions of innocent Iranians, but our siblings throughout the Middle East."
One protester, Eugene Woloszyn, said it would be foolish to enter into war.
“We can’t get into another unnecessary, and unneeded war,” said Woloszyn. "We have to take a stand now because once the fighting starts it will escalate rapidly.”
History feels like it’s repeating itself for Bettly McElhil. It wasn’t long ago that she stood on another picket line. That time it was the Vietnam War, but she says it all feels the same.
“We’re still foolish. We’re not learning any lessons from what we’ve found out before. We got to start looking for peace not building more atomic bombs,” said McElhill.
Many people honked as they drove by, some giving a thumbs up. Other cars didn’t always agree with their message, but Woloszyn said it’s important they are seen.
“I think people have to see their neighbors, their friends thinking about these issues and maybe it will confront complacency.
A former US Army soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan even joined the voices on the sidewalk. Joel Holodynski said he has been busy contacting those who will help make a difference.
“I wrote my senators last night and that’s kind of what this is really about. Code Pink is an international call to action about us contacting our representatives," said Holodynski.
With bells ringing and pots clanking, they’re wanted to make sure they’re voices were heard.
“You just can’t go on your day to day life without letting the government know you would like some changes,” said McElhill.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.