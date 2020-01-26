TPD investigating man who died in burning vehicle as a homicide

TPD investigating man who died in burning vehicle as a homicide
Police are investigating a death as a homicide after finding a man dead in a burning car (Source: Google Maps)
January 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM MST - Updated January 26 at 2:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating a homicide where a man died in a burning car occurring on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 25 in Midtown Tucson.

Just after 2 a.m., 911 communications received multiple calls in reference to a vehicle fire on the 3400 block of E. 34th St.

Officers from Operations Division Midtown and Tucson Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, a passenger vehicle was found fully engulfed.

The fire was quickly extinguished and Tucson Fire notified police that they had located a deceased person in the vehicle.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Violent Crimes Section responded to continue the investigation.

The investigation was initially classified as a suspicious death, however, on the morning of Jan. 26, the deceased male was positively identified as 45- year-old Luis A. Diaz. Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Details are extremely limited at this time; however, detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

