TPD investigating man who died in burning vehicle as a homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating a homicide where a man died in a burning car occurring on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 25 in Midtown Tucson.
Just after 2 a.m., 911 communications received multiple calls in reference to a vehicle fire on the 3400 block of E. 34th St.
Officers from Operations Division Midtown and Tucson Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, a passenger vehicle was found fully engulfed.
The fire was quickly extinguished and Tucson Fire notified police that they had located a deceased person in the vehicle.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Violent Crimes Section responded to continue the investigation.
The investigation was initially classified as a suspicious death, however, on the morning of Jan. 26, the deceased male was positively identified as 45- year-old Luis A. Diaz. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives are now investigating the death as a homicide.
Details are extremely limited at this time; however, detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
