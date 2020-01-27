Arizona’s longest-living veteran dies in Tucson at age 105

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The longest-living veteran in Arizona has passed away, according to Navajo Nation officials.
Sophie Yazzie, who served during World War II, died Saturday, Jan. 25 in Tucson. She was 105 years old.
Yazzie, born in 1914 in Canyon de Chelly, enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps at 28 and served until she was honorably discharged.
Following her military service, Yazzie returned home and worked at Wingate Boarding School.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sophie Yazzie,” said Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director Wanda Wright. “I am blessed to have met Sophie and hear about her service to our country. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and will always remember her legacy.”
Yazzie had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with her late husband Jordan B. Yazzie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
