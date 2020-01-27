Broadway construction starts, businesses brace for possible impact

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Construction on the Broadway Improvement Project officially kicked of Sunday morning, but despite the sea of orange, some business are hoping, they’ll only see green during construction.
“(A) normal day is just seeing a lot of business lunches, friends out to lunch and maybe some couples coming out to dinner for the first time,” said Shanna Rosing, general manager of Welcome Diner.
Rosing serves up some of the diner’s best dishes, but Sunday was not a normal day. Right outside the window of the diner, the orange cones doted Broadway.
“I mean, it’ll definitely have an impact just because Tucsonans naturally hate construction projects,” said Rosing.
The city is serving up a 20 month project that comes with six lanes, buffered bike lanes and HAWK crossings, but the Welcome Diner will might be serving fewer orders of their mac and cheese and biscuits.
“We might lose a little bit of people stopping by on a whim, but we have our regulars and know they’ll be back despite the constructions,” said Rosing.
The project is expected to be finished in September 2021. One lane of traffic will be open in both directions along the Broadway to Country Club stretch. For now, the diner is hoping the bustling winter Tucson will be able to fill seats, but when the heat comes, that could be a cause for concern.
“During the summer, we might have to game plan, but we’re just going to enjoy this while we have it,” said Rosing.
Eventually, Rosing said, the road will make it easier to get around, and that will be sweeter than the chocolate milk she serves.
Monday, Tyndall Avenue, just North of Broadway will close for about two months so crews can install a storm drain. There will be detours on the side streets.
The project is funded by the voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority, Pima County and the City of Tucson.
