Catalina Foothills robotics club takes top prize for app

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students in the Catalina Foothills High School robotics club saw a challenge, took it on and conquered it.
Now, members of Pioneer 327 are being celebrated for their work.
The team heard about a vision impaired student in the district who is also into robotics.
The club decided they wanted to help the student.
They created an app, which helps vision-impaired students program robots with an iPad, in only 2 1/2 months.
Earlier this month, Pioneer 327 entered the First Tech Challenge robotics tournament in Chandler.
They won first place for their app in the regional event.
The next stop will be the state robotics competition in February.
