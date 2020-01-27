Chinese New Year Festival Show at U of A canceled due to coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Global Chinese New Year Festival Show has been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
The show was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Centennial Hall.
According to a news release from the University, the show was canceled “due to travel concerns and related challenges arising from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.” Associated festival activities will be postponed until further notice.
"We regret that we have to take this action, but it's best to be careful at this stage," said Liesl Folks, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Arizona. "Our thoughts are with the victims of this virus in China and here at home, and we're hopeful that all the people working around the world to contain and control this threat are soon successful."
For information on how to return show tickets, call the University of Arizona Confucius Institute at 520-626-5124 or contact the local Chinese organization from which the tickets were purchased.
