Dorothy Flood sentenced for killing autistic grandsons in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who admitted to killing her twin grandsons last year was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 27.
Dorothy Flood received 21 years in prison on two counts of manslaughter, but she was credited with 297 days of time served.
The 56-year-old Flood was originally facing murder charges, but reached a plea deal in Dec 2019.
Authorities said Flood shot her 8-year-old grandsons Jorden and Jaden Webb in a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place on April 4, 2019.
Flood then allegedly attempted to kill herself by overdosing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.