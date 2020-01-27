FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 27, 2020 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated January 27 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wow... what a weekend! Temps topped out in the low 70s making it just perfect! As we head into the workweek, temps are going to fall a bit. Highs will be in the 60s through the week with 70s returning next week.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.