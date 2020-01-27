Local band, Calexico nominated for two Grammys with Iron and Wine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local Tucson band, Calexico, was nominated for two Grammys this year, both for their collaboration with Iron and Wine.
Both nominated for Best Americana album for, ‘Years to Burn,’ and another for Best American Roots Performance category for the song, “Father Mountain.”
“It has sort of a jazz sensibility, but it’s played in sort of a folk and a rock style,” said Joey Burns, a member of Calexico.
It’s the first nomination for the band that’s been playing world-wide for years. Their sound draws inspiration from their travels.
“Hearing sounds regardless of what language or background…inspired by the frequencies and by the heart and soul that comes through,” said Burns.
The two bands collaborated 15 years ago, as well. Their collaborative album was released in June of last year.
Winner for best Americana album went to Keb’ Mo’ for ‘Oklahoma,’ and the Best American Roots Performance went to Sara Bareilles for ‘Saint Honesty.’
