Local Guinness World Record holder’s work up for another Grammy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A local artist has work that is nominated for this year’s Grammys. It’s not his first. In fact, he’s been nominated three times and has won a Grammy of his own. We first introduced you to Alexander Lipay a few months ago.
Lipay has a Guinness World Record in ab rolling and plays flute with the Tucson Symphony orchestra. This year, a piece of music he did engineering work on is up for a couple Grammy grabs. “Sustain” composed by Andrew Norman and played by the L.A. Philharmonic is nominated for best orchestral performance and best contemporary classic composure.
“It’s a very unusual piece, but very cool," said Lipay. "It’s not like Mozart or Bethoven. It’s a completely different thing.”
The Grammy and nominations Lipay already has are also for his engineering work.
