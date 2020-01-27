PCSD: Missing man last seen near River and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly man reported missing was last seen north of Tucson city limits, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
An alert from the agency stated Larry Hoselton, 83, was last seen near River Road and Oracle Road on Sunday, January 26.
It was around 4:00 p.m., according to the alert.
Hoselton is described as 5′11″ with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki cargo pants, white socks and no shoes.
He’s believed to be driving a red Ford Focus with the wheelchair license plate W/C 8S5C9.
Hoselton frequently visits local casinos, according to PCSD.
Anyone with information on him or his car should call 911 immediately.
