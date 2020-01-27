Taste This, Tucson: Sonoran-Italian inspired cuisine

January 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM MST - Updated January 27 at 3:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You may know of Geronimo’s Revenge and Shifty’s Pizza as late night food trucks, but did you know the chefs behind these popular concepts also do pop-up dinners?

Taste This, Tucson met up with Jeronimo Madril and Matty Parsons at Thunder Canyon Brewery to see how they put their culinary skills into creating a three-course Sonoran-Italian meal.

The first course started with a queso fresco caprese salad with blistered tomato, roasted garlic and toasted pepitas with herb flat bread breadsticks.

The second course combined roasted pablano and fermented carrot spaghetti with a cilantro pesto sauce and grilled squash on top.

The third course was a smoked cannoli made with a fried won ton shell, filled with ancho mascarpone with a Nutella and chipotle sauce and TCB Rillito Red strawberry gastrique.

This unique fusion of two cultures made for a creative spin on two popular palates.

This special dinner was certainly something out of the ordinary for Madril and Parsons, but as they said, doing pop-up dinners like these give them a chance to get creative and use other culinary skills they may not get to practice every day.

If you’re interested in experiencing a pop-up dinner for yourself, you can follow Geronimo’s Revenge and Shifty’s Pizza on Instagram to see what they’ll be serving up next.

