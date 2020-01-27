Tucson dad pleads guilty in death of newborn

Man pleads guilty to killing his 2 month old daughter (Source: TPD)
January 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM MST - Updated January 27 at 3:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of killing his newborn daughter last year has reached a plea deal in the case.

Dustin J. Jose was in court Monday, Jan. 27, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse.

He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge. Jose will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30.

Jose was accused of killing his young daughter — 2-month-old Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose in Jan. 2019.

He admitted to squeezing Dezlyianna's neck as well as shaking her on Jan. 22 and other occasions, including the previous week.

Dezlyianna died at a local hospital on Jan. 26.

