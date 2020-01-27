Tucson dad pleads guilty in death of newborn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of killing his newborn daughter last year has reached a plea deal in the case.
Dustin J. Jose was in court Monday, Jan. 27, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse.
He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge. Jose will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30.
Jose was accused of killing his young daughter — 2-month-old Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose in Jan. 2019.
He admitted to squeezing Dezlyianna's neck as well as shaking her on Jan. 22 and other occasions, including the previous week.
Dezlyianna died at a local hospital on Jan. 26.
