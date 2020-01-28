CHECK YOUR TICKETS: One unclaimed $50,000 ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is an unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 25 drawing that was sold in Tucson.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Circle K at 4570 S. Campbell Ave. in Tucson.
In addition, the second winning $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Arizona was sold at Arco AM/PM at 10601 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale. This ticket was claimed yesterday.
Both winning tickets matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. Saturday's winning numbers were 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, with Powerball number 18.
The next Powerball drawing is taking place Wednesday, Jan. 29 with an estimated $394 million jackpot ($274.6 million cash value). This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since last March when a $768.4 million jackpot was hit in Wisconsin. This will also be the first Powerball jackpot won in 2020!
See if you are holding the $50,000 ticket!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.