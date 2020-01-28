Chuy’s to pay more than $100,000 in back wages for violating minimum wage, overtime requirements

WHD investigators found the employer failed to pay some employees for all the time that they worked. The employer violated FLSA provisions when the wages they paid failed to meet the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for all the hours they worked. Overtime violations resulted from the employer’s practice of paying employees for only their first 40 hours each workweek by payroll check, paying for any overtime hours either in cash, or in a separate check, at straight-time rates. The employer also failed to record accurately the total number of hours employees actually worked, a violation of FLSA recordkeeping requirements.