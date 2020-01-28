Coronavirus concerns in Tucson rise as Gem Show approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department met on Monday to discuss health protocols for the 2020 Gem Show.
But this year, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, it was added to the list of things to talk about.
The Gem Show attracts visitors, buyers, vendors and owners from all over the globe, including many from China.
It isn't known how many of the vendors may have traveled to China in recent months, but it is an issue the city believes it needs to investigation.
"We discussed what's going to be our preparedness plan in case we see folks who have traveled to China," said Andy Squire, a spokesperson for the city managers office and one of the organizers of the Gem Show. "That really is the issue."
The Pima County Health Department calls the virus novel.
"It's brand new," said Paula Handel, the deputy director of the department, "It's so new we are learning as it progresses."
For the time being they are treated the virus much the same as the flu virus.
Cover your cough, wash your hands often and thoroughly, stay home from work if you feel ill and go to the doctor is you suspect the flu.
"We'll be reaching out to all the owners," said Squire. "They know the protocols to put in place."
None of the five cases reported in the United States, including one in Maricopa County, have been a person to person transmission.
They have all traveled to the Wuhan district in China.
