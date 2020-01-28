DPS, DEA investigation disrupts neighborhood near Flowing Wells, Wetmore

Pima County Sheriff’s Department assisted with investigation

Agents from the DEA, assisted by the DPS and Pima County Sheriff's Department were serving a search warrant at a home near Garnette Street and Tovar Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 28, 2020 at 8:28 AM MST - Updated January 28 at 8:28 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A law enforcement investigation disrupted the weekday-morning routine for residents of a neighborhood near Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were helping the Drug Enforcement Administration serve a search warrant at a home near West Garnette Street and North Tovar Avenue, just east of Flowing Wells.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the investigation.

