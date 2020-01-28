FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How ‘bout this weather?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wow... what a weekend! Temps topped out in the low 70s making it just perfect! As we head into the workweek, temps are going to fall a bit. Highs will be in the 60s through the week with 70s returning next week.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.