Traffic impacts as Downtown Links project continues tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers will notice parking restrictions, lane and road closures as pre-construction efforts for the Downtown Links project continues.
On Wednesday, crews will look at underground utilities causing the eastbound lanes of Franklin Street between Ash and Church avenues and the eastbound lanes of Toole Avenue between Stone and Seventh avenues to close from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find a full list of this week’s traffic impacts, here.
“The pre-construction work this week is to prepare for future road work and drainage improvements set to start this summer”, said Tucson Spokesperson Erica Frazelle.
Despite the traffic impacts, one downtown gym owner isn't concerned about the road closures hurting her business.
“Folks who come to my business really appreciate what we do so they are willing to work around it,” said Melanie Black, owner of The Nerd Gym on Toole Avenue.
Black said she's used to seeing construction projects downtown.
“It’s like the weather, it gives us something to complain about for sure," she said. "Construction in Tucson notoriously does tend to drag on a bit.”
The Nerd Gym opened in downtown Tucson three years ago.
“We saw that it was an upcoming neighborhood, and you’re going to have to deal with some of that construction to get the benefits of being where the action is," she said.
The third phase of the Downtown Links project is expected to take 24 to 30 months to complete and will include a four lane road north of the train tracks, drainage improvements, bike lanes and a deck plaza above the future underpass on 6th Street, according to the city’s website.
