Disgraced doctor sentenced to more than a decade in state prison
Glenn Gary Robertson (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 28, 2020 at 8:50 PM MST - Updated January 28 at 8:50 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Glenn Gary Robertson, a former doctor in Benson, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27, to 12.5 years in prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Robertson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and drug charges earlier this month. Last spring, Robertson was arrested on suspicion of planning to kill a former patient. He bartered with an undercover officer to have the woman murdered by providing a rifle, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

Following his prison sentence, Robertson will be on probation for seven years.

