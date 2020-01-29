Disgraced doctor sentenced to more than a decade in state prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Glenn Gary Robertson, a former doctor in Benson, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 27, to 12.5 years in prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Robertson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and drug charges earlier this month. Last spring, Robertson was arrested on suspicion of planning to kill a former patient. He bartered with an undercover officer to have the woman murdered by providing a rifle, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.
Following his prison sentence, Robertson will be on probation for seven years.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.