FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter in Arizona is really nice!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 29, 2020 at 3:59 AM MST - Updated January 29 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wow... what a weekend! Temps topped out in the low 70s making it just perfect! As we head into the workweek, temps are going to fall a bit. Highs will be in the 60s through the week with 70s returning next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the upper 30s. Sprinkle possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.