Kino Sports Complex will host World Baseball Classic qualifier

The Qualifying Round consists of two pools of six teams. The top two finishers from each pool will advance to compete in the fifth iteration of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) tournament, scheduled for March 2021 (information about where the 2021 semifinals and finals will be played have not been announced). The United States is the reigning champion, beating Puerto Rico in 2017 in Los Angeles. The U.S. team has already qualified for the 2021 tourney, along with Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.