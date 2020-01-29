Local nonprofits begin annual survey of Pima County homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To better assess Pima County’s homeless population, each year, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) does conducts a “point-in-time homeless count."
The survey helps local nonprofits understand how many people are living with homelessness in Pima County.
Tuesday night, the first portion of the count was underway at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, located near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Main Avenue.
Staff kept track of who walked in, encouraging them to fill out a 22-question survey.
“It’s like a census for people out there who are experiencing and suffering homelessness,” said Bill Finch, the assistant program manager for the Salvation Army.
Finch said they use the annual shelter count to prepare for the year ahead. It gives them an idea of what they need as far as donations and services.
The shelter count is also added to the street count to give a broader picture of homelessness.
Data collected over the past seven years shows a steady decline in the homeless population.
“[However] services have not changed,” Finch said. “because there are still a bunch of people that are not getting into programs.”
So, the Salvation Army is chipping away at its waiting list.
Finch said there have been many success stories over the years and Christina Ray is one of them.
In mid-December, she was evicted from her home. Without family or much of a support system in Tucson, she turned to the Salvation Army for help.
After taking a life skills class, Ray will be soon have a place to call her own.
“Looking towards early February to mid-February,” she said. “I am looking forward to being able to buy the furniture and hang up pictures and make it home.”
Finch believes people like Ray are impacting the annual homeless count results.
In 2019, there were 1,372 people who identified as homeless — both sheltered and unsheltered — compared to 1,380 in 2018.
“Our community has come together to work towards best meeting the needs of community members and helping people be successful in housing programs,” said Claudia Powell, the executive board chair of TPCH.
Powell also credits the organization’s “housing first” approach.
Finch believes homeless people are underrepresented in the annual count, but said it’s the closest the Salvation Army can get to creating a snapshot of homelessness in Tucson.
Dozens of volunteers will canvas Pima County streets on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Those who partake in the count will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
