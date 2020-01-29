Oro Valley council to approve new police chief appointment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley town council members will vote to appoint a new police chief next month.
Council chose Oro Valley Police Department Commander Kara M. Riley as its final candidate to succeed current OVPD Chief Danny Sharp. Sharp, who has given 20 years to the department and 40 in law enforcement, will retire Feb. 21, according to a news release.
Council members will vote to approve Riley’s promotion during a town council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Riley began her service with OVPD in 2004, serving as a commander since 2017. Prior to her employment with OVPD, Riley served as a police officer and police sergeant with the Tucson Airport Authority for 11 years, according to the release.
Town officials worked with Novak Consulting Group to recruit police chief candidates from across 31 states and several other countries. Applicants had an average of 27 years of law enforcement experience and 10 years of experience at the command level, the release stated.
