Phoenix Police: Parents ‘responsible’ for fire, abuse of 3 kids at home where human remains found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the wake of the discovery of skeletal remains inside a west Phoenix house, police have arrested a couple whose three children were taken from that home by the Department of Child Safety amid allegations of child abuse, according to an AZ Family article.
The parents of the children, identified by police as 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera, have been arrested and are facing charges.
“Investigators learned that Rafael and Maribel Loera were responsible for the fire and abuse of the young victims,” Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier that day, officers responded to the home for a welfare check. An 11-year-old girl called police saying she was home alone.
When officers found evidence of child abuse, the child was taken into DCS custody. Later DCS returned to the same home and removed two other children.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from the house and found human skeletal remains once inside. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.
The Phoenix Fire Department’s investigation task force believes the fire was set intentionally.
