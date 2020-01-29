TEP customers tell ACC “no” to proposed rate increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Speaker after speaker shared concerns about the proposed Tucson Electric Power rate increase to members of the Arizona Corporation Commission Tuesday night in downtown Tucson.
Some worried about the burned an increase will have on low-income customers. Others called for a just transition for the communities who have long relied on coal near the Four Corners. Many, like Mike Carram, called for a stronger effort for renewable energy.
“I think the technology to support that is out there," he said. "It’s less expensive and God knows we’re in the middle of a climate crisis.”
Carram said he wasn’t completely against a rate increase, but he does not approve of it when he can’t support how the money is being spent.
The proposed rate would increase the average residential customer’s monthly bill by an estimated $7 to $9. TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said the decision to propose a rate increase was not done lightly. He said the utility has reduced wait times for customer service, limited the length and frequency of outages and developed a mobile app for customers.
He highlighted TEP’s voluntary goal of 30 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Some individuals speaking at the podium Tuesday night stated that goal wasn’t enough, that Tucson, and Arizona as a whole, used to be a leader in renewable energy and now they’ve fallen behind.
“These are energy solutions of a past time," said Josh Mongerson. "This is old technology and we’re in the 21st century now. We can absolutely shape our energy solutions for the world to be beneficial for everybody.”
Mongerson said he doubts his passionate plea to the commissioners will sway their decisions, but he believed it was important to raise his voice anyway. As a longtime TEP customer, Carram has shared his opinion before and what he heard Tuesday gave him hope.
“More and more I feel hopeful," he said. "I feel like this worm has finally turned.”
