Volunteers conduct 2020 homeless count

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pima County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, looking for individuals and families that call the streets or a car their home. It is all part of the annual Homeless Point-In-Time Count. The volunteers began at 6 a.m. and finished up at 11 a.m.
We caught up with a group of volunteers at El Rio Golf Course. They had the task of counting the homeless in this area of the west side. They made their way to a park and a gas station. As they encountered someone experiencing homelessness, they asked several questions as part of a survey.
The city of Tucson, Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness and the University of Arizona are the groups behind this project.
The information collected by the volunteers is used to bring resources to the homeless in Pima County. It is also required for the county to be part of a program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that provides $8.33 million in federal funds to TPCH to help with the homeless issue in Pima County.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.