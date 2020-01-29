Wildcats claim third straight Arizona Intercollegiate Championship

TUCSON – The Arizona Wildcats men's golf program captured its third straight Arizona Intercollegiate Championship on Tuesday at Sewailo Golf Club.
The Wildcats finished the three-round tournament at 21-under par, besting second-place Baylor by nine strokes. It marks Arizona’s largest margin of victory in the Arizona Intercollegiate since its 10-shot win in 2004 over New Mexico. It is Arizona’s ninth Arizona Intercollegiate title all-time.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 11 in Golfstat’s most recent national rankings, shot 11-under par on Tuesday to wrap up the title. The team score of 273 in the final round was Arizona’s best for the tournament, cementing its title.
“We had a great week,” coach Jim Anderson said. “This team shows composure like no other team I’ve ever coached. We certainly did not play mistake free, but we did not let challenges throughout our rounds impact decisions. We know we were prepared and to execute this way is very satisfying. I am very happy for our seniors because they have really worked hard to put our team in this position year after year.
“They are part of history and they are still hungry.”
Junior Trevor Werbylo paced the Wildcats on the week, finishing 10-under for the tournament. Werbylo tied for the lead after 54 holes with Washington’s Henry Lee. Lee topped Werbylo on the first playoff hole to claim the individual title. Werbylo shot a final-round 67.
The junior from Salpointe High School in Tucson now has five second-place finishes in his career and three this season.
“Trevor is an amazing player and a big part of our team’s success each week,” Anderson said. “Several guys have the ability to put the team on his back, and Trevor shoulders a ton of great golf for the Cats.”
Arizona was lifted all week by its upperclassmen. Besides Werbylo’s sterling tournament, seniors Brad Reeves, Briggs Duce and David Laskin all finished in the top 11 of the tournament. Reeves finished in fourth place at five-under par for the tournament. He opened his round Tuesday with four straight birdies and finished his round with six total birdies.
Duce finished tied for ninth at -2. He shot a final round of even par 71. Laskin fired a final-round 67 to finish one-under for the tournament and tied for 11th place. Freshman Chase Sienkiewicz also finished in the top 20, finishing tied for 19th at two-over par. He shot a 69 in the final round.
Werbylo turned it on during the back nine Tuesday with four birdies and no bogeys. He finished his round with seven birdies. Laskin also had seven birdies, which matched a team high for the Wildcats. For Reeves, his fourth place finish marked the fifth time he has placed in the top 10. Duce’s ninth place finish marks his third-ever top 10 finish.
On the individual side, freshman Aidric Chan finished nine-over and tied for 52nd. Santeri Lehesmaa finished tied for 68th at 14-over, while freshman Hayden Sayre finished at 16-over.
Drake Mendenhall finished the tournament at 19-over. The 11th-ranked Wildcats will compete next on Feb. 20 at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.