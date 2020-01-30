Anna the Grevy’s Zebra pregnant at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo announced some exciting news coming to Tucson in late Spring of this year!
Anna the Grevy’s Zebra is pregnant with her first foal and will be expecting the new baby zebra before the summer.
Anna and her mate Ben came to the Reid Park Zoo in the Spring of 2019 on a breeding recommendation as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
Anna and Ben were introduced at Reid Park Zoo and shortly after, keepers began to suspect Anna was pregnant. A fecal hormone test confirmed she will soon be expecting and now, keepers monitoring her health, weight and tracking food intake.
Grevy’s Zebras are an endangered species whose population has dropped by 83% over the last 40 years. Today, there are fewer than 2,500 Grevy’s Zebras in Africa today.
