City of Tucson offers free shuttle for Gem Show vendors, visitors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the ninth consecutive year, the City of Tucson is providing a free shuttle service for visitors to the Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase.
The GemRide shuttle system connects parking areas to 43 shows from 36 stops on four inter-connected routes.
Shuttles will run through Sunday, February 16, 2020, with the exception of the Casino del Sol Express, which runs from February 1 to February 8.
Hours of service vary: Downtown Gem Loop runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Mineral & Fossil Loop shuttles run 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Kino Gem Loop and Casino del Sol Express shuttles run from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Visitors may download the Official Tucson Gem Show Guide mobile app at their smart-phone app stores. The app has handy information on the gem, mineral, fossil, and bead shows, what to do and where to eat after the shows, and getting around.
Ambassadors will be stationed at each shuttle/parking hub and at the transportation center at the Tucson Expo Center at 3750 E. Irvington Rd.
More information is available on shuttle routes and parking facilities at www.GemRide.com.
